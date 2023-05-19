Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELAN opened at $8.70 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -217.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

