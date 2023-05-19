Prudential PLC Raises Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Prudential PLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,380,158. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 Stock Up 2.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of FFIV opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

