Prudential PLC Takes $371,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.