Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,947 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Canaan worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.23.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

