Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,947 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Canaan worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.
Canaan Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.23.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaan (CAN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.