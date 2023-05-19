PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 309178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

