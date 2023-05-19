Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.02 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

