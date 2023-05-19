Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RLGT. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Radiant Logistics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
