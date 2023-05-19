Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLGT. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 73.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 89,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

