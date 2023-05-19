Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %
RLGT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.
About Radiant Logistics
Featured Articles
