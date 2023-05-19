Raymond James & Associates Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

