Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:BERY opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Recommended Stories

