Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,629 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

