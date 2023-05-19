Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,566 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.