Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ring Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE REI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.89.
About Ring Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ring Energy (REI)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.