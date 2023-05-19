Robert J. Mccormick Buys 4,096 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.