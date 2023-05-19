Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 476,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 730,877 shares.The stock last traded at $21.40 and had previously closed at $21.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $688.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

