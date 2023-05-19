Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.42% of Ryerson worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Up 1.7 %

RYI stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

