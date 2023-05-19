Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

