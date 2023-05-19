Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $123.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

