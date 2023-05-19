SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

SCPL opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Insider Activity at SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in SciPlay by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SciPlay by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.