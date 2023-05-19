SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,567 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,073. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

