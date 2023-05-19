Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $55.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 133.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 202,762 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

