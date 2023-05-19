Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.63 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

