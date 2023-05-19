Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,874,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

