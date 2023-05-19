Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

