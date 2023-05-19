Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 325.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,166 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.