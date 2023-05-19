Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $72.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SR opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

