StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.
AAR Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AAR stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.
Insider Activity at AAR
In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.