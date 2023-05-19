StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.