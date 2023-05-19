StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.83.

WMS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

