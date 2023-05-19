StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

