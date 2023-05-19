StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 267.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,271 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

