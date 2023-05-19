StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 267.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,271 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

