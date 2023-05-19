StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

