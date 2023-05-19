Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-$1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $427.91.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $409.71 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $410.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.48 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 19,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 88,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

