Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-$1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $427.91.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $409.71 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $410.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.48 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 19,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 88,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
