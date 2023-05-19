T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 140,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

