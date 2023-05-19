Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.05)-$(0.95) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 11.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.27.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

