Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

