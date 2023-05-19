TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $239,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

