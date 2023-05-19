TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $239,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.