Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TER opened at $98.57 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

