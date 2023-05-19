The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Toro worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

