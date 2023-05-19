The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 935.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.