Thomas P. Tulaney Acquires 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) insider Thomas P. Tulaney purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

