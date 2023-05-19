Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Stock Price Up 24%

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) shares were up 24% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 5,236,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 1,303,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

