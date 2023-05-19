Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Titan Machinery worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $789.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.