TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

