TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

