Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

TOL stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

