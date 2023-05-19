Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,570 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

