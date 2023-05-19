Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $123.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

