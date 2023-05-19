Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Tripadvisor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.