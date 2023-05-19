TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRX Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

