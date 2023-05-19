TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRX Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
TRX Gold Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
