United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $47.34. 2,423,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,234,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

